‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Viksit Bharat’ is becoming a reality under PM Modi’s leadership: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for taking oath as the Lok Sabha member for the third consecutive term.

PM Modi took oath as leader of the 18th Lok Sabha.

CM Adityanath wrote on his official ‘X’ handle: “Heartiest congratulations to you on being sworn in as Lok Sabha MP for the third consecutive time! Under your successful leadership, the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Viksit Bharat’ is becoming a reality. There is no doubt that this third term will help fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and achieve all the goals of Amrit Kaal.”

PM Modi took the oath as a Lok Sabha member for the third consecutive time. The Prime Minister has been elected as an MP from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, third time in a row.