AAP to stage protest against ‘scam’ in NEET exam at Jantar Mantar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that the party would stage a protest against alleged scam in the 2024 NEET-UG exam at the Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday.

The party also announced that it will hold protests across the country on 19th June.

In a post on X, AAP General Secretary Organisation Sandeep Pathak said: “Many irregularities have come to light in the NEET exam. The country will not tolerate such a scam by the Modi government on the hard work and dreams of lakhs of children.”

“The AAP will protest across the country against this scam. Tomorrow on 18th June at 10 am, all the respected MPs, MLAs and councilors of AAP will protest against the government at Jantar Mantar. On 19th June, AAP will protest against the Modi government in all the states across the country,” he said.

Notably , the Congress said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government cannot run away from accountability as the future of 24 lakh students is in jeopardy and demanded for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged scam in the 2024 NEET-UG exam.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed the allegation and said there was no paper leak in the NEET-UG exam.

Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General, National testing Agency (NTA) had also said the integrity of the exam was not compromised.