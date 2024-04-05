AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi issued notice by Election Commission

The Election Commission on Friday issued notice to Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi

and asked her to reply by April 6 and provide evidence over ‘misleading comments’ on the BJP.

The Commission said that it received a complaint from the BJP about Atishi’s “misleading and unverified” claim during her press conference on April 2.

The Commission issued a release saying it has received a complaint dated 4th April 2024 from the Bharatiya Janata Party wherein it has been alleged that she has made misleading and unverified statements against the BJP in her press conference on 2nd April,2O24.

Advertisement

The Commission said, ”You are a minister in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

and leader of a national party. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from public

forum by their leaders and in that sense the statements made by them affect the campaign

discourse.”

”It is expected that there must be,a factual foundation to the …statements made by you and when the veracity of the statements made by you is contested then you must be able to back your statements by a factual basis; and whereas the matter is being examined by the Commission in light of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and relevant electoral laws.”

The AAP minister has earlier claimed that she had been asked to join the saffron party to face consequences.

“I have been told that soon there will be ED raids at our residence and then we will be taken into custody. The BJP is now targeting the next line of the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Atishi has said.