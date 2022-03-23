AAP Govt has eradicated dirty politics of corruption: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid tribute to freedom martyrs – Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Every Indian will forever be indebted to these immortal heroes of the country for their supreme sacrifice, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that no party or government has worked towards realising Bhagat Singh or Babasaheb’s dreams in over 70 years since India gained independence. “AAP is the only party to take a step in the right direction,” he added.

He said the Delhi Government has put an end to dirty politics of corruption and discrimination and introduced an honest model for progress in education, health, electricity, water, & roads.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that AAP Government offices in Delhi and Punjab will now have portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, not of any party leaders or ministers. ”I appeal to the BJP to do the same in their party offices,” he implored.