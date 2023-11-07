AAP councillors too request Kejriwal not to resign over ED summons

The party has decided to go door-to-door, asking for the people’s opinion after having a conversation with them, asking

about whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign or run the government from Tihar jail.

Party leader Durgesh Pathak, while speaking to media after the meeting, said public meetings and outreach will take place across the country over the issue.

He informed that all the councillors in the meeting have requested the Delhi CM to not even think of resigning from his position and further suggested if required, the government be run from behind the bars, as the MLAs had said on Monday.

He said that Kejriwal listened carefully to all the party councillors and has assured about thinking over the party leaders’ recommendation and will discuss the issue with the party unit in Punjab and other places and then a final decision will be taken.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi said that the party leaders will seek permission from the court to allow Arvind Kejriwal

to operate from jail if he is arrested by the ED.