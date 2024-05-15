Jhansi gives a rousing welcome to Yogi during a roadshow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Jhansi on Wednesday was marked by a vibrant display of energy and enthusiasm by the local populace.

The streets were abuzz with the excitement of the people to catch a glimpse of the chief minister as he embarked on a dynamic roadshow after seeking blessings at the Hanuman temple situated at Lakshmi Gate.

In a heartwarming display of affection, local residents in a large number lined the roads and showered flowers on him.

Waving saffron BJP flags people chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ throughout the roadshow to greet the CM.

Women and men at various places also performed aarti of the Chief Minister to show their reverence and admiration.

During the roadshow, the chief minister reciprocated the enthusiasm of the local populace by showering flowers on them. Holding a lotus, the BJP’s election symbol, and displaying the victory sign, he urged the people to vote for BJP candidate Anurag Sharma.

The CM’s roadshow traversed through Ghas Mandi, Bada Bazaar, Manik Chowk, and Sindhi Tiraha, culminating near Kotwali. Along the route, members of the Muslim community were seen showering flowers on the Chief Minister’s roadshow.

On the conclusion of the roadshow near Kotwali, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to the gathered crowd. In his address, he commended the people of Jhansi for their overwhelming support towards BJP’s candidate Anurag Sharma.

He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for his participation in the roadshow.

Highlighting the transformative journey of Jhansi, CM Yogi proclaimed it to be the epitome of the new Uttar Pradesh of New India. He said that the cannons manufactured in Jhansi send tremors to Pakistan.

He emphasised the development initiatives underway, including the establishment of a defense corridor and the Bundelkhand Expressway, ensuring tap water in every household, and the development of Jhansi on the lines of Noida.

The BJP government aims to foster such growth that the youth of Bundelkhand stay there and opportunities available there attract the world.

CM Yogi affirmed that the groundwork for a new industrial city is being laid with utmost urgency, promising visible progress within five years. The relentless pursuit of self-reliance and national development forms the cornerstone of these efforts.

“For a self-reliant and developed India, people must elect PM Modi for the third term with over 400 seats and completely reject the nefarious and divisive agenda of Congress and the SP. The I.N.D.I alliance is destructive and anti-national, singing praises of Pakistan. Once again, we need to advance the goals of the Modi government,” Yogi added.

During the roadshow, along with CM Yogi, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Lok Sabha candidate from Jhansi seat Anurag Sharma, Sadar MLA Ravi Sharma, Babina MLA Rajiv Singh Pariccha, Garautha MLA Jawahar Lal, and Mayor Bihari Lal Arya were present.