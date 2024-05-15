Kejriwal holds roadshows for Congress candidates in Delhi

In an appeal to the voters of Delhi, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said if they do not want him to remain behind bars, they must vote for the INDIA bloc candidates who are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections.

Holding a roadshow in support of Congress party’s Jai Prakash Agarwal, the INDIA candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the chief minister gave the slogan “Jo kare Kejriwal ko pyaar woh kare Modi ka inkaar” (those who love Kejriwal will reject Modi)”.

He told the people that Congress and the AAP together are contesting the elections from all seven seats of Delhi under the INDIA. While the AAP is contesting seats, Congress is contesting three.

He appealed to the AAP supporters of the Chandni Chowk constituency to vote for J P Agarwal and press the button “Panja” (hand), the election symbol of the Congress party.

Later, he held the roadshow in the North-West Delhi constituency for Congress candidate Udit Raj and addressing the public, he alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre, which is claiming to secure over 400 hundred seats, wants such a heavy mandate to put an end to the reservations.

He urged the voters to go and cast their vote despite the scorching heat saying this duty to vote holds a lot of patriotic significance.

The AAP and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha elections together on the seven seats of Delhi, with a seat-sharing ratio of 4: 3, where AAP is contending on four seats including New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, while Congress has fielded candidates from the Chandni Chowk, North- West and North East Delhi LS seats.

Kejriwal alleged that there have been efforts to break him inside the jail, but with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, he stayed strong.

The Delhi CM is out on an interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on May 10 till June 1 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21.