Politics no part-time job: Vikramaditya Singh takes dig at Kangana

Public Works Minister and Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday targeted BJP candidate and Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut, saying politics is not a part-time job, one has to give full time for it.

He said this while addressing the election meetings in Doharnala of Maharaja Valley, Bhuti Dojak of Lag Valley, Shot of Manikarna Valley and Bari Padhru of Kharhal Bailey of Kullu district.

“There is a need to save the Dev culture of the Kullu region and for this we need to be wary of such people who try to hurt our religious beliefs and traditions. Especially those people who are eaters of Beef,” he said, making a veiled attack on Kangna for consuming Beef.

Singh further said that he is completely dedicated to the development of Mandi parliamentary constituency.

“Today Kullu -Manali is famous all over the world for tourism. Whatever development work has been done in the entire state today is the contribution of the Congress government. Six-time former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh has made a huge contribution in it,” said Singh.

Underlining the need for further progress and development of the area in other sectors, Singh son of Virbhadra Singh and incumbent MP of Mandi PC and State Congress president Pratibha Singh said that like other districts, there is a dire need for a medical college in Kullu district as well.

“The increasing prevalence of serious diseases like cancer among youth in our state is deeply concerning. There is an urgent need to enhance and expand modern health services to address the growing health challenge,” he said.

Singh stated that he plans to prioritize the establishment of a medical college once elected as a MP and he is committed to make every effort to achieve this goal.

He further said that his second major priority is the construction of Bhrigu Jot Tunnel in Lag Valley, which he is determined to complete.

Earlier, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sundar Singh Thakur said that the Congress Party has made a young and educated experienced leader its candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, who will become a strong voice of the state at the Centre.

“Beef eaters have no place in the divine culture and politics of the state. Consuming Beef is a big stigma for the Dev Samaj and people should refrain from such things,” he claimed.

Thakur expressed confidence in Singh’s victory from the Mandi parliamentary seat by a huge margin as Congress has the support of the public.

“Congress government in the state is united and strong under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and will complete its full tenure,” he said.