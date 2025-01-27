AAP announces 15 new guarantees in its manifesto for Delhi polls; focus on employment, women empowerment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced 15 guarantees in its poll manifesto titled “Kejriwal ki Guarantees” ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

The AAP supremo along with Chief Minister Atishi, senior party leader Manish Sisodia and others launched the manifesto.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal promised transformative initiatives across employment, women’s welfare, healthcare, education, and infrastructure sectors, should his party return to power for the third consecutive term.

He pledged to tackle unemployment with a comprehensive job creation plan. For women, he announced the Mahila Samman Yojana, under which each woman in the national capital would receive Rs 2,100 monthly.

He also introduced the Sanjeevani Scheme for medical treatment, assured waiving of old water bills, and promised accurate water consumption billing in the future.

Acknowledging his government’s failure to clean the Yamuna river, Kejriwal once again assured voters that this would be prioritized in the next five years, along with ensuring 24-hour water supply to households and upgrading Delhi’s roads to European standards.

He announced the Ambedkar Scholarship Scheme, which will cover education, travel, and accommodation expenses for Dalit students pursuing studies abroad.

School and college students will be given free bus travel and a 50% concession on Delhi Metro fares. He also announced that priests in temples and gurdwaras will receive an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month.

For auto-rickshaw, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers, Kejriwal promised Rs 1 lakh for the wedding of their daughters, free coaching for their children, life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh, and medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh for their families.

On the issue of law and order, he criticized the BJP-led central government but highlighted his administration’s efforts, including installing CCTV cameras and streetlights. He said funds would be provided to RWAs for hiring private security guards to further enhance safety.

Kejriwal assured voters that his government’s existing six guarantees, including free electricity, water, education, senior citizens’ pilgrimage, and Mohalla Clinics, would continue.

“Our earlier 6 guarantees of free electricity, free water, free education, scheme for free pilgrimage for senior citizens, free bus travel for women and free treatment at Mohalla Clinics will continue as before,” he said.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party secured thumping victories in last two elections and the party is hoping to repeat that performance.