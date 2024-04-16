Sitharaman in Rajasthan accuses Gehlot regime of spreading confusion over OPS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the Ashok Gehlot regime had spread confusion in Rajasthan while there is no mention of OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in the Congress manifesto.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel after two election-related meetings, Sitharaman described BJP’s resolution letter as the vision document of a developed India 2047. She accused the former chief minister and the Congress party of misleading the public by lying for votes during elections.

She said the Bhajan Government in Rajasthan is working on a 100-day action plan, and reached the ERCP and PKC link scheme agreement whereas the previous Congress government kept this important scheme on hold despite severe water shortage in the state.

“In my view, Gehlot is the first CM who did not take an important issue like water seriously and worked to stall the ERCP Scheme. That’s why in the assembly elections, the people of Rajasthan had given the slogan ‘Gehlot don’t return’,” she contended.

The Union finance minister said corruption, misgovernance, false promises, and misleading the public for the sake of votes was an old habit of Congress.

She pointed out that Congress did not even mention the OPS in its manifesto even though it was an issue of the party. “Why Delhi leaders did not take Gehlot’s opinion on the OPS while releasing the Congress “Nyay Patra”, she asked

Sitharaman further said that the manifesto of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been prepared with the aim of developing infrastructure along with good and digital governance.

“The Modi Government has started the work of strengthening the infrastructure of the border districts of Rajasthan by considering the last village as the first village,” she added.