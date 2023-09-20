A day of jubilation for us: Meghalaya minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh delighted with tabling of women’s reservation Bill

Meghalaya minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday expressed her happiness over the tabling of the women’s reservation Bill in parliament, saying it was a day of jubilation for all women across the country.

Lyngdoh said she hoped for Bill to become a law at the earliest.

The Bill aims at ensuring a fair representation of women in Parliament as well as other legislative bodies.

Lyngdoh told ANI, “I am delighted. This is a day of jubilation for all of us, for women across the country. I look forward to the Bill taking the shape of a law at the earliest. I hope we will soon see assemblies giving a fairer chance to women to participate actively in politics.”

On how the reservation Bill will enhance the representation of women in Parliament, Lyngdoh of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) said, “It’s not as if there have never been women candidates in Parliament but they often lost out to male contenders. So, when you reserve a seat exclusively for women, I think it would be the best way to give women the recognition they deserve.”

“Women, today, are very active in all spheres. So I look forward to the implementation of this draft law, once passed,” she added.

Advertisement

BJP MP Pragya Thakur also lauded the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tabling the landmark Women’s Reservation Bill.

Speaking to ANI Thakur said, “I would like to congratulate all women leaders, regardless of their political leanings, on the tabling of the women’s reservation Bill. This Bill, introduced by our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, will contribute to the greater good of the country.”