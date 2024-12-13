8th tiger reserve of MP inaugurated at Ratapani

The Ratapani wildlife sanctuary officially became the eighth tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated it by lighting a lamp and leading an environment and heritage conservation bike rally.

Located just about an hour’s distance by road from the state capital Bhopal, the Ratapani Tiger Reserve (RTR) is presently estimated to be home to nearly 100 tigers. It is spread across a huge area of 1272 square kilometres, spread across two districts of Raisen and Sehore. The RTR’s core zone is about 764 km and the buffer zone is 508 km.

The RTR has three entry gates including Jhiri, Delawadi and Bhimbetka. The CM lit a lamp during the inaugural function organised at Jhiri in Raisen district.

The Chief Minister also took part in a heritage bike rally on the occasion. Spreading the message of responsibility and road safety, the CM wore a helmet while riding a bullet motorcycle, as he led the bike rally.

Madhya Pradesh already has seven tiger reserves, namely Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Pench, Satpura, Sanjay Dubri and Veerangana Rani Durgavati tiger reserve.

Forest officials expect that better conservation and management of wildlife and particularly tigers would be possible in the RTR due to the area being declared a tiger reserve. Officials hope that the tiger population in RTR will reach around 150 by 2026.