83-yr-old woman leaps to death from 13th floor of Ghaziabad building

According to a police officer who spoke to IANS, a preliminary investigation found that Uma Shukla was depressed, which may have caused her to act in such a drastic way.

SNS | New Delhi | June 29, 2022 3:46 pm

Ghaziabad building, woman died

Photo: IANS

An 83-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off the 13th floor of a residential building here on Wednesday, an official said.

“From the balcony of her daughter’s apartment in Jaipuria Sunrise Society, she leaped off the building’s thirteenth level. She positioned a flower pot for her to climb over before jumping off “explained the official.

After panchnama, he stated that the body will be sent for a post-mortem (witness testimony).
(with inputs from IANS)

