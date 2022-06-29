83-yr-old woman leaps to death from 13th floor of Ghaziabad building

An 83-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off the 13th floor of a residential building here on Wednesday, an official said.
According to a police officer who spoke to IANS, a preliminary investigation found that Uma Shukla was depressed, which may have caused her to act in such a drastic way.
“From the balcony of her daughter’s apartment in Jaipuria Sunrise Society, she leaped off the building’s thirteenth level. She positioned a flower pot for her to climb over before jumping off “explained the official.
After panchnama, he stated that the body will be sent for a post-mortem (witness testimony).
(with inputs from IANS)