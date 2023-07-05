Four dead, three missing as rain continues to batter Kerala

Four people died while three others were missing as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala.

An auto-rickshaw driver died after his vehicle fell into a canal at Adoor in Pathanamthitta district. A 19-year-old boy, who went fishing, drowned in a canal at Arippalam in Trissur. In Palakkad, a woman died when a coconut tree fell on her due to strong winds.

Body of a migrant worker who went missing after a country boat capsized in heavy rains and strong winds near the Thottappally spillway on Tuesday was recovered early on Wednesday.

Five members of a family, including three girls, their mother and grandmother, were swept away at Kuthirapuzha near Nilambur in the Malappuram district in heavy rains on Wednesday early morning. Three of them were rescued, while two members of the family are yet to be traced. The search for them is progressing under the leadership of Fire and Rescue officials and local residents.

A 65-year-old man went missing in Iruvanjipuzha at Kodiyathur in Kozhikode district. C K Ussainkutty of Karakkutti, who went to the riverside to spend time with his family, drowned in the river. NDRF rescues 7-member-family at Thirumoolapuram in Thiruvalla after water surges into their home.

Around 95 houses were partially damaged and another 100 got waterlogged due to sea erosion in Kozhikode.

As heavy rains continued to lash the state, all educational institutions including professional colleges will remain shut in the Kannur and Kozhikode districts on Thursday. District collectors of both districts have issued orders regarding this on Wednesday.

The IMD issued a red alert in Idukki and eleven districts are on orange alert.Yellow alerts are issued in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Two shutters of the Kalarkutty dam in Idukki were raised by 15 cm each on Wednesday. Shutters of Pambla dam were also opened.

Heavy spell of rain left a trail of destruction across the state on Wednesday. Traffic was disrupted as trees fell at many places in heavy rain and wind. Uprooted trees disrupted power supply at many places. Heavy rains damaged houses and flooded the roads, forcing several people to relocate to relief camps

In Kannur, a 30-metre section of a security wall of the central jail collapsed early Wednesday. At Dharmadam in Kannur district, a wall that was being built has collapsed.