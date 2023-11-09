727 out of 2,534 candidates in MP crorepatis, up by 5% as compared to 656 out of 2,716 in 2018 polls: Report

Out of the 2,534 candidates in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections this year, 727, which is 29 per cent are crorepatis. This is up by five per cent as compared to 656 (24 per cent) out of the 2,716 candidates analysed in the 2018 elections, a report stated on Thursday.

The report has been prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 2,534 candidates, who are contesting in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 Assembly Elections.

The report said, “Out of the 2,534 candidates analysed, 727 are crorepatis. In 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 2,716 candidates, 656 were crorepatis.”

The report further said that there were 265 candidates i.e. 10 per cent of the 2,534 with assets more than Rs 5 crore, 250 candidates, which is 10 per cent with assets between Rs 2 to Rs 5 crore, 506 candidates, which is 20 per cent, having assets between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, 683 candidates which is 27 per cent with assets more than Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and 830 candidates with assets up to Rs 10 lakh.

The report highlighted that the role of money power in elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates.

“Among the major parties 200 (87 per cent) out of 230 candidates analysed from the BJP, 196 (85 per cent) out of 230 candidates analysed from the Congress, 39 (59 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from the AAP and 54 (30 per cent) out of 181 candidates analysed from the BSP have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore,” the report said.

Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.