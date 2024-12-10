7 killed in road accident in UP

Seven people were killed and several others were critically injured when a container hit a pick-up van near village Jaitpur on Bareilly-Mathura road here on Tuesday.

All the deceased of the Pick-up van riders were going to Etah, to see an elderly person suffering from cancer.

Police here said around 20 people , all residents of Kumhrai village of Chandpa, were going in a Pick-up van on Tuesday afternoon to see a 60-year-old cancer-stricken elderly resident of Nagla Imalia village of Etah.

The collision was so severe that the Pick-up van overturned several times and fell into a ditch. Nearby villagers rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured from the van.

Six people died on the spot while others were injured anf they were sent to the district hospital for treatment, where a woman also died.

At present, the health department and other officials of the district are gathering information about the accident in the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident that occurred on the Mathura-Kasganj highway in Hathras district. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

Yogi Adityanath has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

District administration officials reached the spot and are engaged in relief work.