69th national awards films screening in Delhi from 14 Nov

The much-awaited public screening of the 69th National Film Award winning films of 2021 is set to take place here from 14 to 25 November.

There are 30 feature films and 27 non-feature films from 18 languages to be screened during the 12-day screening at Siri Fort Auditorium II.

The public screening of the films will showcase a selection of the most compelling and noteworthy films honored at the 69th National Film Awards.

Advertisement

The Jury selected films and recognized outstanding achievements in various categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Direction, and many more.

The public screenings will offer a rare chance for audiences to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Indian storytelling and cinematic excellence.

All films carry English subtitles. Entry will be from Gate No 5 and will be free on first-come-first-served basis with a valid photo identity, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Saturday.