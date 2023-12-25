63 JN.1 Covid variant cases recorded in India

As many as 63 JN.1 Covid variant cases have been reported in India so far, a source in the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Of the 63 cases, Goa reported the highest with 34, followed by Maharashtra nine, Karnataka eight, Kerala six, Tamil Nadu four and Telangana two 63 JN.1 Covid variant cases, the source said.

Last week, in view of the upsurge in Covid-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in the country, the Health Ministry had issued an advisory to states and Union Territories to maintain a constant vigil on the situation besides ensuring adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests, and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories.

Notably, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness and asked to be alert, but not to panic.

Meanwhile, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, a total of 628 Covid cases were recorded in the country during the past 24 hours. With the addition of the new cases, the overall caseload in the country rose to 4,50,09,248. These include the 63 JN.1 Covid variant cases.

According to data, of these cases, Kerala reported the highest with 376 cases, followed by Karnataka 106 and Maharashtra 50. The national capital recorded seven cases.

The death toll in Covid cases rose to 5,33,334 as one more succumbed to the disease in Kerala.

On the other hand, 315 people recuperated from the disease during the last 24 hours. The recovery tally stood at 4,44,71,860.

As per the data, the active cases stand at 4,054.