62 passenger/express trains cancelled due to fog from next month

Due to prevailing fog conditions, 62 Passenger and Express trains have been canceled on different dates between December 1 and February 28.

North Eastern Railway authorities have released the list of these trains. There are some trains whose frequency has been reduced. The arrangement will continue till February.

CPRO Pankaj Kumar Singh said here on Thursday that the trains whose demand is less, have been cancelled while trips of few trains have also been reduced.

According to Railways, 12583 Lucknow Jn.-Anand Vihar Terminal, 12584 Anand Vihar Terminal Lucknow Jn. Express and 12595 Gorakhpur Anand Vihar Terminal Express will remain canceled from December 2 to February 27.

Trains cancelled :

12596 Anand Vihar Terminal Gorakhpur Express from December 3 to February 28, 15057 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Express from December 5 to February 27, 15058 Anand Vihar Terminal-Gorakhpur Express from December 4 to February 26, 15059 Lalkuan-Anand Vihar Terminal Express and 15060 Anand Vihar.

Terminal-Lalkuan Express will not run from December 3 to February 27.

15081 Nakaha Jungle-Gomtinagar Express from December 2 to March 1,

15082 Gomtinagar-Nakaha Jungle Express from December 1 to February 28,

12538/37 Prayagraj Rambagh to Muzaffarpur from December 2 to January 8 and

12209 Kanpur Central-Kathgodam Express from December 3 to February 25.

Others trains cancelled are:

Train 12210 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express from December 2 to February 24, 14213 Varanasi Jn-Bahraich Express from December 1 to February 28,

14214 Bahraich-Varanasi Express from December 2 to March 1,

14523 Barauni-Ambala Cantt Express from December 5 to February 27.

Similarly, 14524 Ambala Cantt-Barauni Express from December 3 to February 25, 14615 Lalkuan-Amritsar Express and 14616 Amritsar Lalkuan Express from December 7 to February 22, 14617 Purnia Court-Amritsar Express from December 3 to March 2, 14618 Amritsar-Purnia Court Express will remain canceled from December 2 to 28th February.

Other trains to remain cancelled on different dates are

12529/30 Patliputra-Lucknow Jn. Express, 12571/72 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminus, 15035/36 Kathgodam-Delhi Express, 15054/53 Chhapra Lucknow Jn. Express, 15079/80 Gorakhpur-Patliputra Express, 15119/20 Dehradun-Banaras, 15127/28 New Delhi-Banaras, 15159/60 Durg-Chhapra Express, 25035/36 Ramnagar-Moradabad, 15025/26 Anand Vihar Terminal-Mau, 15074 /73 Singrauli-Tanakpur Express, 15076/75 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur, 15903/04 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, 15621/22Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya, 12523/24 New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri, 15909/10 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh, 11123/24 Barauni-Gwalior, 11109/10 Veerangana Laxmibai Jn Jhansi-Lucknow Jn, 12180/79 Agra Fort-Lucknow Jn, 13019/20 Kathgodam-Howrah Express.