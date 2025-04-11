Maharaj Suheldev’s memorial holds powerful message to foreign invaders: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, pointing out that Maharaj Suheldev had hoisted the flag of India’s victory defeating foreign invader Salar Masood with one lakh-strong army nearly thousand years ago, lamented that the mindset of slavery caused this glorious chapter of history to fade into obscurity.

Speaking at a meeting held on Friday at Fatehpur in the Pindra block of Varanasi to commemorate the first death anniversary of Jitna Devi Rajbhar, the revered mother of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s national president and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar here on Friday, Yogi said, “UP Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has revived this forgotten legacy, bringing it back into the public consciousness.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made these remarks while a

The chief minister called it a matter of pride that he stood on the sacred land — the land of the valorous Chakravarti Samrat Suheldev. On the soil of Bahraich, Maharaj Suheldev unfurled the banner of India’s triumph by defeating Salar Masood a millennium ago.”

He further said that the Maharaj Suheldev memorial now stands tall as a symbol of India’s victory and a powerful challenge to foreign aggressors. It also serves as a reminder and a warning to those who still harbour intentions to divide or betray the nation.

CM Yogi praised Om Prakash Rajbhar for organizing the event to honour his late mother, saying, “There can be no greater act of virtue for a son than to keep alive the memory of his mother.”

He added that Om Prakash Rajbhar has carved his path of struggle by upholding the values instilled by his parents.

The chief minister emphasized the boundless glory of motherhood, citing Lord Ram’s example: “Even the golden Lanka held no value before the motherland in the eyes of Lord Ram. In the same spirit, Om Prakash Rajbhar has preserved and advanced his family’s traditions and ideals.”

He congratulated the Rajbhar family, including Arun Rajbhar and Arvind Rajbhar, the sons of Om Prakash Rajbhar. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended the event and reiterated his commitment to ushering in new heights of progress for the land of Fatehpur.

The chief minister concluded his speech with a strongly warning to those who work against the nation, declaring that Maharaj Suheldev’s legacy stands as a powerful lesson for every traitor who dares threaten India’s unity.