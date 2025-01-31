6 pilgrims returning from Mahakumbh killed in road mishap in Ghazipur

At least six pilgrims returning from Mahakumbh were killed and 13 others injured when a dupmer hit a mini-truck near the Usamikala turn on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road on Friday. All the deceased were residents of Gorakhpur. They included two men, two women and two children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolence on the accident and has asked the district authorities to provide all assistance to the deceased families and the injured.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another similar accident in Sonbhadra district, a driver of a SUV returning with pilgrims from Mahakumbh was killed and seven people were injured when the vehicle overturned at Pritatnagar in Chopan area on Varanasi-Shaktinagar Highway on Friday. Police said driver Rohit (30) died on the spot in the accident while seven people, including two couples in the car, were injured.

Advertisement