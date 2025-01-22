6 arrested in Assam over viral video of public cattle slaughter

Assam Police have arrested six individuals for their involvement in the public slaughter of cattle during a picnic.

The arrests were made after a controversial video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the act being carried out in a public space.

Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed the arrests, stating in a post on X: “Reference viral video of cattle slaughter in a public place – Six accused persons featuring in the video have been arrested, and further lawful action is being taken by @GuwahatiPol @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”

The video, which was shared by several social media users, quickly gained traction. Many see the recording and subsequent sharing of the act as an intentional provocation aimed at offending cultural and religious sentiments of a particular community.

The arrests follow a complaint filed at the Hatigaon Police Station. The accused individuals, all residents of Aslapara in Chhaygaon, Kamrup district, have been identified as Sahil Khan, Hafizur Islam, Rakibul Hussain, Zahidul Islam and Ijaz Khan.

The accused are currently being transported to Guwahati for further interrogation.

This incident has drawn renewed attention to the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, which strictly prohibits illegal cattle slaughter and trade in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been an outspoken advocate for the enforcement of this law, underscoring its importance in preserving the state’s communal harmony and cultural values.

Despite the law’s stringent provisions, the incident raises questions about its effective implementation and the motivations behind sharing such divisive content online.