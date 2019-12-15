A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting some students of Class 8 at a government-run school in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday.

The 56-year-old teacher Chhedilal Sharma was arrested on Saturday, as 15 girl students of the school in Podibhata village, located around 75 km from Korba, complained to police against him, a local police official said.

“The students, all from Class 8, complained that Sharma had molested them some days back after which the girls warned him,” he said.

On Saturday, Sharma again allegedly tried to touch some of the girls inappropriately and made obscene comments following which they informed their parents and approached the police, he said.

The students also protested in the school premises against the teacher, the official said.

The teacher was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway in the matter.

Earlier, in a similar incident last month, seven teachers were arrested for allegedly molesting two Class 9 students of a government school in the state’s Balodabazar district.