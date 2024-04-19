Chhattisgarh witnesses 63.41% voter turnout till 5 pm

The first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh has concluded with a notable voter turnout in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat, despite facing security challenges.

Till 5 pm, polling stations registered a commendable 63.41% participation rate for the Bastar parliamentary seat. However, some booths in the area extended their voting period beyond the scheduled time, suggesting a possible increase in overall turnout figures.

The return of polling teams from sensitive zones signals the end of voting in seven assembly constituencies under the Bastar Lok Sabha seat, namely Bastar, Bijapur, Chitrakoot, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, Konta and Narayanpur. These constituencies, marred by Naxal influence, adhered to a polling window until 3 p.m.

Tragedy struck during the voting process in Bijapur, where a grenade blast occurred near a polling booth. CRPF Constable Devendra Kumar was killed in the blast, and Assistant Commandant Manu H.C. sustained severe injuries. The blast occurred as security personnel were en route to secure the area, subsequent explosions rattled several police station precincts.

It is noteworthy that in the region of Bastar, where Naxals had perpetrated the assassination of a BJP leader in the village of Dandwan in Narayanpur just days earlier, a surge of voters flooded polling booths despite this recent violence. This display of resilience and commitment to democratic participation is commendable.

As of 5 p.m., the voter turnout percentages in various assembly constituencies under the Bastar parliamentary seat stand as follows–Bastar Assembly: 72.81%, Bijapur Assembly: 41.62% , Chitrakoot Assembly: 73.49%, Dantewada Assembly: 67.02%, Jagdalpur Assembly: 65.04%, Konta Assembly: 72.01%, and Narayanpur Assembly: 62.28%.

The voting in Bastar marks a crucial phase in the electoral process. The contest for the parliamentary seat pits former Congress minister Kawasi Lakhma against BJP candidate Mahesh Kashyap, with the Congress emerging victorious in the previous election cycle. With an 80% tribal population, Bastar presents a unique electoral landscape, where the BJP’s stronghold in five out of eight assembly seats is tested against Lakhma’s popularity within the tribal community. The outcome of this electoral battle holds significance in shaping Chhattisgarh’s political trajectory.