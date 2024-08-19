52-day long Amarnath Yatra concludes

The 52-day long Amarnath pilgrimage culminated on Monday after the ‘Chhari Mubarak’ led by Mahant Deependra Giri reached the cave shrine where traditional puja and rituals were performed with religious fervour and chanting Vedic Hymns.

‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Holy Mace of Lord Shiva) accompanied by a group of Sadhus left Camp Panchtarni this morning for Holy Shrine of Amarnath on the occasion of Shravan Purnima and reached Holy Cave at 11 am after performing Pujan at ‘Amar Ganga’.

The main pujan started at 1:30 PM after ‘Bhadra’ ended. Traditional pujan and rituals were performed with religious fervour chanting Vedic Hymns.

The Camp Director Sachin Jamwal, Commanding Officer, ITBP Samar Bahadur Singh and Sukhdev Bhasin Incharge Security Chhari-Mubarak for Yatra 2024 also participated in the Pujan along with hundreds of security personnel.

The holy Shrine of Amaranth ji got highly charged with spiritual energy when Mahant Deependra Giri started chanting “har har mahadev’.

Over five lakh pilgrims thronged from various parts of the country and paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath this year.

The holy mace of Lord Shiva popularly known as “Chhari Mubarak” reached Shri Amarnath Ji Cave Shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas this morning, marking the formal end of the 52-day long Amarnath Yatra.