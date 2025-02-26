Fervor marks Mahashivratri celebrations across Delhi

The Mahashivratri was celebrated across the national capital with fervor while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her cabinet colleagues, visited temples on Wednesday to offer prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

During a visit to the iconic Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk in the morning hours, the chierf minister extended her wishes to Shiva devotees. “On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings. I pray that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati continue to bless everyone, and may their divine grace bring prosperity to our nation and the people of Delhi,” she said.

Speaking to the media after the “Rudrabhishek”, she said, “I prayed to Lord Shiva for the welfare of all humanity and sought strength to build a developed Delhi.”

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha MP Praveen Khandelwal also offered prayers at the historic temple along with the CM.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta worshiped and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva on the occasion at a temple in his assembly constituency Rohini.

He installed a “Shikhar Kalash” at the temple and addressed the devotees highlighted the spiritual significance of Mahashivratri, stating that it symbolises devotion to Lord Shiva, self-purification, and the attainment of positive energy in life.

Gupta also extended his warm wishes to everyone and offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity, and peace in everyone’s life.

Many temples organised special pujas and jagrans on the occasion with people participating in large numbers singing in bhajan and creating an atmosphere of devotion and spiritualism across the national capital.

Across the city, the devotees of Lord Shiva thronged temples and offered ‘Jal’ and other offerings, and also observed fasting.

Temples such as Gauri Shankar Mandir, Shiv Mandir at Connaught Place, Jhandewalan Temple and many others in different parts of the city witnessed devotees visiting in droves.

At many places people distributed prasad during the day people could be seen gathering at temples from the early morning hours. Women and men were seen dressed in ethnic attires visiting temples and extending greetings.

Similarly, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, along with his family, visited the Shiva temple in Panchsheel Garden, Naveen Shahdara, while BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia visited the Shiva temple in Devnagar, offering prayers and seeking the prosperity and well-being of the local residents.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the grand and divine Maha Kumbh, symbolizing the glory and unity of Sanatan culture. He described the historic Maha Kumbh at the Triveni Sangam as a unique confluence of Sanatan culture, social harmony, unity, and cultural heritage.

On the auspicious occasion of Shivratri, he worshipped the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati praying for the happiness, prosperity, and fortune of the entire nation and the people of Delhi.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on the 14th day of the Phalguna month, hence the celebration of the this auspicious day as Maha Shivratri.