Foreign devotees gather for holy dip on the final ‘snan’ of Mahakumbh

As the grand Mahashivratri ‘snan’ marks the final bathing day of Mahakumbh, numerous foreign devotees have started arriving in Mahakumbh Nagar to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

A group of Lord Shiva devotees from Brazil has also reached Prayagraj, eagerly awaiting this auspicious occasion.

With the same grandeur and divinity that marked the beginning of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the event is set to conclude on a similarly magnificent note.

The final bathing ritual of Mahakumbh on Mahashivratri has once again drawn foreign devotees, particularly from Brazil. Over two dozen young devotees from Brazil have arrived to participate in this sacred event.

According to group coordinator Henrique More here on Sunday, these devotees are deeply connected to Lord Shiva’s spiritual path, with most of them hailing from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, where Shiva temples also exist.

Inspired by Lord Shiva’s divine energy, they chose Mahashivratri as their special occasion, coinciding with the once-in-12-years Mahakumbh.

Brazilian youth have a growing interest in spiritual tourism, and certain similarities between Indian and Afro-Brazilian traditions have drawn them to Mahakumbh.

Group member Pao Felipe mentioned that most of them are devoted followers of Lord Shiva. Their bodies bear tattoos of Shiva’s symbols, including the Trident (Trishul), Damru, and Mahakal, while crescent-shaped Trishul earrings further reflect their devotion.

Female member Isabella shared that their fascination with body art is inspired by the Kayapo community of Brazil, where tattooing spiritual symbols is a traditional practice.

This Brazilian group has been visiting Kashi every year for Mahashivratri to seek blessings at Baba Vishwanath’s temple. However, this time, global discussions about Mahakumbh’s grandeur motivated them to visit Prayagraj.

Expressing their deep admiration for the divine experience, Henrique More stated that their group decided to perform the sacred Mahashivratri Snan in the holy waters of Triveni at Mahakumbh, cherishing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.