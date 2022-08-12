51 prisoners to be released on Independence Day in Rajasthan

On the occasion of Independence Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, approved a proposal to grant a special pardon to 51 jail inmates on their good conduct and completing fifty percent to two third of their prison terms in the state’s jails.

The prisoners will be released on August 15, an official statement stated here quoting the CM.

The batch of pardoned inmates included 36 those who completed 2/3rd term, 5 male prisoners who completed 60 years of age, and 10 others who are financially weak but completed term but unable to pay fine in cash.

These inmates have a record of crime, dowry related murder, rape, terror, and human trafficking.