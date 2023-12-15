500 Aam Aadmi Clinics soon across Punjab

Aam Aadmi Clinics, a major boost to rural healthcare services, will be set up by the state government through the conversion of numerous subsidiary health centres.

These facilities, which fall under the purview of Panchayats and the Department of Rural Development, frequently struggle with a lack of supplies and inadequate infrastructure.

The transformation of rural dispensaries into Aam Aadmi Clinics would guarantee building renovations in addition to bolstering the availability of medications and diagnostic services in rural areas. The Aam Aadmi Clinics provide people with free access to over 40 diagnostic tests and 84 necessary medications.

In the state, there are 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics in operation (236 in urban areas and 428 in rural areas). All of them are IT-enabled, with end-to-end digitisation of prescriptions, doctor consultations, registration, and investigations. Thus far, these clinics have provided free treatment to over 80 lakh patients.

Panchayats and the Department of Rural Development oversee about 550 subsidiary health centers. Fifty of these have previously been transformed into Aam Aadmi Clinics.

The remaining 500 centres would likewise gradually be transformed into Aam Aadmi Clinics, according to a senior official. Many rural dispensaries are likely to be included in the final lists that will be released in conjunction with the launch of phase-V of the Aam Aadmi Clinics next month.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the establishment of 70 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Kandi areas, including Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur, in addition to the government’s announcement that 100 more clinics were ready.