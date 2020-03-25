Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday evening announced that at least 5 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 35 in the national capital.

One among them has a foreign travel history.

Delhi has so far reported one death due to the Coronavirus infection.

Addressing a digital press briefing, Kejriwal said during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle the Coronavirus, people involved in essential services will be issued an e-passes.

“Those engaged in essential services like vegetable vendors, workers in medical stores, milk vendors, grocery shops who don’t have identify cards will be given electronic passes,” the CM said.

“We are launching helpline number to issue e-pass to the essential service providers. The number is 1031. This is not general helpline number, it is only for the purpose of issuing e-pass,” he said.

People who buy from their local grocery shops located in their neighborhood or colonies, do not need Curfew Passes. They can buy vegetables, medicines, milk and other essentials from the local grocery shops.

For people who are working during the 21-day lockdown period, and have government IDs, they will be allowed to move in the city if they show their IDs, the chief minister said and added that private hospital and media IDs will also work during the period.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further warned against threatening of doctors, nurses and other professionals providing essential services.

“Some landlords are threatening to evict doctors/nurses from their houses. They’re saying they’ll (medical perosnnel) spread the Coronavirus. It won’t be tolerated. God forbid, if someone gets infected from your house then they, and no one else, will come to your rescue.” Kejriwal warned.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had urged the people to not panic about the availability of essential commodities during the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“There is no need to panic. After PM Modi’s speech yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services,” Kejriwal said while briefing the media.

Further, a helpline number 011-23469536 to reach the police commissioner’s office has been announced for use by those facing any non-cooperation or lack of help from the cops.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases has risen to 606 in India (including 553 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 10 deaths), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.