KGMU research reports deny Covishield side effects after 2 years

The neurology department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has claimed that Covishield vaccine has very little risk after two years, according to a research report.

The report invited papers from across the country regarding the side effects of Covishield vaccine.

According to the report published in Neurology India, those who got this vaccine now have little risk of blood clotting, heart attack and neuro-related diseases after two years.

Advertisement

The report said within two weeks of getting the vaccine, only 136 people had some problems.

This study was conducted under the direction of Dr. RK Garg, head of KGMU Neurology Department.

Dr. Garg said that till June 2022, 1,97,34,08,500 doses of Covid vaccine had been administered. Most of these people had received the Covishield vaccine. Dr Garg along with Dr Hardeep Singh Malhotra, Dr. Imran Rizvi and Dr. Balendra Pratap Singh conducted the study on the side effects of the vaccine.

Dr. Garg said that problems were reported in a total of 136 patients. In this, 10 patients complained of blood clot in the brain. Maximum 31 cases of herpes were found. There were also cases of brain and spinal cord swelling and functional neurological disorders.

Most of these cases were reported from Delhi, UP, West Bengal and Kerala.

The research claims that these problems occur within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The possibility of side effects of the vaccine after two years is very less.