5 LeT ‘hybrid’ terrorists arrested in J&K

Following the dismantling of two terror modules by the Kulgam Police on Sunday, five ‘hybrid’ terrorists were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, throughout the raid, weapons and ammunition were also found.

Hybrid terrorists refers to those who are not listed with the security forces but are used by terror groups to launch one or two terror attacks.

Two pistols, three hand grenades, one UBGL, and additional rounds of ammunition have been recovered. Aadil Hussain Wani, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, Mehraj Ahmad Lone, and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar have been named as the “hybrid” terrorists.

Advertisement

The terrorists were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist organization.

The Qaimoh police station has received a FIR, and the case is being investigated.

This development occurs about a month after police in Bandipora, North Kashmir, dismantled a terror cell and detained two suspects who were in possession of weapons and ammunition.

The 26 Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) collaborated on the operation that resulted in the arrests.

The incident occured after around a month after police captured two people who were in possession of firearms and ammunition after conducting a raid on a terror cell in Bandipora, North Kashmir.

Earlier on Saturday, in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, police and security personnel apprehended two militants from the TRF outfit, a branch of the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and seized evidence, weapons, and ammunition from their possessions. According to a statement made public by the Baramulla police, on September 21 police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla learned from trustworthy sources that one person, Yaseen Ahmad Shah, the son of Tariq Ahmad and a resident of Janbazpora Baramulla, had vanished and had joined the banned terror organization TRF, which is thought to be a branch of the LeT based in Pakistan.

The statement claims that an inquiry was started after a case was filed at the Baramulla Police Station under the appropriate legal provisions.

“On receiving this information, based on technical and human intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army, and CAPF arrested the alleged insurgent during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan. He was found to be in possession of incriminating items, weapons, and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine, and eight live rounds, according to a police spokesperson.