In a tragic incident, at least five persons were killed while eight others sustained injuries after a boundary wall of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Alipur near New Delhi on Friday.

Soon after the incident, police and fire brigade officials were rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their grief over the loss of lives in the mishap.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said they received a call about the incident around 12:40 pm from the Bakoli village near Chauhan Dharamkanta in Narela area. Soon, six fire tenders were pressed into service.

The Delhi Police also received a PCR call at around the same time at Alipur police station after which the staff rushed to the spot and found that approximately 100 feet long and 15 feet high wall of an under-construction warehouse had collapsed.

“It was found that about 20 labourers, who were engaged in digging work adjacent to the collapsed wall, were buried under the debris,” the official said.

Meanwhile, ambulances and firefighters also reached the spot. The police and the firemen were able to rescue 13 labourers from under the debris.

“All of the injured were rushed to Raja Harish Chand Hospital, Narela. However, five of them succumbed to their injuries,” the official said.

Meanwhile, an intense rescue operation is underway and the teams are looking for survivors who may be trapped under the rubble. JCB cranes are deployed to remove the section of the collapsed wall.

The police said they have identified the owner of the land and the contractor who had hired the labourers. “A legal action has been initiated,” the official added.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives in the mishap in Alipur, Delhi, the Prime Minister in a tweet said, “Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said the accident that happened in Alipur is really tragic and he prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said, “Tragic accident happened in Alipur. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am personally monitoring the relief work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls.”