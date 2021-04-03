With no let-up in the surge, 4,991 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, including 3,509 in Bengaluru, said the state health bulletin.

“With 4,991 new cases registered on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 10,06,229, including 34,219 active cases, while 9,59,400 recovered so far, with 1,631 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin on Friday.

As the epi-centre of the pandemic, accounting for over 50 per cent of the state’s caseload, Bengaluru reported 3,509 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,41,242, including 24,600 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,12,006, including 693 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection claimed six lives, including five in Bengaluru and one in Kalaburagi, taking the state’s death toll to 12,591 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Of the 269 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 130 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 32 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Bidar, 12 in Mandya and 11 each in Hassan and Mysuru.

Out of 1,18,933 tests conducted during the day across the state, 6,415 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,25,518 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 4.19 per cent while case fatality rate dropped to 0.12 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 38,676 people were vaccinated during the day across the state, including 16,395 senior citizens, 21,378 above 45-59 years of age, 496 healthcare workers and 725 frontline warriors.

“Cumulatively, 39,85,612 people have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the state on January 16,” added the bulletin.