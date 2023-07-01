4 youth nabbed from Ambala for attacking Chandrashekhar Azad

Saharanpur Police have arrested four youth from Ambala in Haryana who allegedly attacked Azad Samaj Party national president and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad in Deoband recently.

SSP Vipin Tada confirming the arrest said that five teams were formed to crack the case. Late on Friday night, the police received information that the four youth were about to surrender in Haryana’s Ambala court after which the SSP had put the police in civil uniform outside the Ambala court in the night itself.

On Saturday morning, when they were going to the court to surrender, all four were arrested.They were identified as Lavish, Akash and Popat, all three residents of Rankhandi village in Saharanpur.

On the other hand, a youth, whose name was yet to be revealed is a resident of Gondar village of Karnal, Haryana.

One of the accused youth Lavish had also fired at a jailer in Uttarakhand and after almost a year in jail had come out on bail 15 days ago.

But in the primary interrogation all the four youth have categorically denied that no one had instigated the attack on Chandrashekhar. All the four youths claimed that they wanted to become famous in the media were their reason behind attack.

The SSP said details of the attackers and their motive will be revealed after the interrogation of the culprits.

On Wednesday last, Chandrashekhar was attacked by some youths in Deoband by firing four to five rounds in which a bullet had come out after touching Chandrashekhar’s stomach.

He was discharged after being admitted to the district hospital for two days. The police had registered a case against unknown youths on behalf of Chandrashekhar’s brother in this case.