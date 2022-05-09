Ambala gets Atal Cancer Care Centre

The newly constructed ‘Atal Cancer Care Center’ at Ambala Cantonment was dedicated to the public on Monday by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, JP Nadda.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said today is a proud day for Haryana as they have got one of the biggest health gifts. Cancer patients coming to this Centre would be treated with the help of the latest equipment, he added.

He said the Centre as well as the state government have taken several health initiatives for the citizens. A cancer hospital, AIIMS is being constructed at Bhadsa village in Jhajjar.

Khattar said about 28000 cancer patients visit Haryana every year and with the opening of this Cancer Care Centre, the patients will get the disease treatment with the latest machines and their lives can be saved.

The ‘Atal Cancer Care Centre’ set up at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment will help in getting accessible, affordable and comprehensive treatment to cancer patients not only from Haryana but also from neighbouring states like Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand etc.

The CM said along with this state-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre, a hostel having a capacity of 100 people would also be built for the convenience of the attendants accompanying the patients so that they do not face any kind of trouble.

Khattar announced that only two machines with the world’s latest technology Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) scan costing Rs 34 crore would also be installed in this Centre.

The CM announced that a monthly pension would be given to the patients suffering from Stage III and IV Cancer, Thalassaemia, Haemophilia. The State Government is already giving pension to AIDS patients.

Khattar said cancer treatment would be made free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which the treatment cost of up to Rs Five lakh would be borne by the state government.

He said soon this newly opened Atal Cancer Care Centre would be included in the list of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The CM said from a health perspective dedicated steps are being taken by the state government. Recruitment of specialised doctors along with strengthening the health infrastructures is being ensured. Besides this, the state government has also set a target of opening one medical college in every district by 2025, he added.