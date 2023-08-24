Freight terminal to come up in Ambala: Vij

Haryana Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij, on Friday said a new freight terminal will be established in Ambala to enhance freight transportation.

This terminal, to be positioned on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, will provide traders from Ambala and neighboring states with the convenience of sending and receiving goods to and from any part of the country, he said.

The minister said the freight terminal’s construction would significantly stimulate Ambala’s commerce. The terminal will offer a cost-effective and expedient means to distribute goods across the country, replacing the conventional reliance on road transport. The progress toward establishing the terminal in Ambala is already underway, he added.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a dedicated rail line geared to facilitate swift movement of goods through freight trains. This specialized rail corridor, soon to commence operations, includes plans for a freight terminal in Ambala.

Given Ambala’s strategic geographical advantage, the terminal’s placement here is considered optimal, making it easily accessible for the transport of goods from districts including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said.