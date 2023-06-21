4 suspected UNLF militants held in Manipur

Follow Us:

Four suspected cadres of the outlawed militant outfit, United National Liberation Front (UNLF), were arrested in Thoubal district of ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the Army said.

IANS | New Delhi | June 21, 2023 8:23 am

[Representational image]

A defence spokesman on Tuesday said that a 51 mm mortar and an anti-personnel bomb was recovered from the UNLF cadres at Lilong.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, a mobile vehicle checkpost was established near the Lilong police station on Monday night. Four suspected UNLF cadres in two separate vehicles were apprehended with one 51 mm mortar and an anti-personnel bomb. They were later handed over to the police,” the Army Public Relations Officer said.

The UNLF is one of the oldest insurgent groups in Manipur.

