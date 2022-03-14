4 killed, 14 injured as LPG cylinders explode in Jammu’s scrap shop

At least four persons were charred to death and fourteen injured on Monday when several LPG cylinders exploded in a fire in a scrap shop in the heart of the city here.

Senior superintendent of police (Jammu), Chandan Kohli said that in the evening hours, fire broke out in a scrap shop located on Residency Road area of Jammu. In the incident, fire flames engulfed entire building and some LPG cylinders lying inside also exploded.

Fifteen persons sustained injuries in the incident who have been evacuated from the site with hectic efforts of police, fire and emergency services assisted by locals. All injured are under treatment in local hospital.

Unfortunately, three persons have so far lost their lives in this tragic incident, SSP said.

Short circuit in electricity wiring is suspected to be the cause of fire breakout, preliminary enquiry indicates.

Rescue operation is continuing and further information was awaited.