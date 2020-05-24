Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested four associates of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam district on Sunday

“Police in Budgam along with security forces have arrested four terrorist associates including top terror associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.

The associates have been identified as Waseem Ganie, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin and Azharudin Mir.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, according to the police.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, he added.

Earlier, the security forces had arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) affiliated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on May 16.

They were arrested from their terror hideout in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“One hideout busted in Arizal Khansaib, Budgam and a top Over Groud Worker of LeT, namely Zahoor Wani was arrested. Arms and ammunition recovered from his possession. More arrests and recoveries are expected,” police had said in a statement.