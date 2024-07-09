Gunfight breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Doda

A day after the terrorist attack in which five army soldiers were killed in Kathua district, a fierce gunfight broke out on Tuesday between the security forces and militants in the forests of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said late afternoon that an encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in the Goli-Gadi forests in the upper reaches of the Doda district.

Further details were awaited.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) this afternoon visited the terror attack spot in the Billawar sub division and picked samples of the ammunition used in attacking the Army vehicle.

Meanwhile, Army troops fired a few rounds to shoot down a Pakistani drone along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

The drone, however, returned to Pakistan after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Monday night, they said. Indian troops, guarding the LOC, picked up the movement of a Pakistani drone at a height of over 1,000 metres at around 9.15 pm and fired five rounds within the next 10 minutes to bring it down, but it managed to return, they said.

After over half an hour, a Pakistani drone was again spotted entering Indian territory and two more rounds were fired at it, following which it returned to the other side of the LOC, they said.

Army troops launched a search operation in the forward villages with the first light of the day to ensure that there was no dropping of weapons or narcotics by the drones, they said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s White Knight Corps, Lt. General Navin Sachdeva accompanied by GOC Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) today visited Galuthi and Dera-ki-Gali (DKG) to review the security situation.

They were briefed on operations preparedness and actions being taken to maintain a robust operational posture in the Rajouri and Poonch regions of Jammu.