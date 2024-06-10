J-K: Search operation underway in Reasi after terror attack

The Indian Army launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday morning following the attack on a bus coming from Shiv Khori, in which ten pilgrims were killed on Sunday evening.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived in Reasi and drones are also being used in search operation in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.

Reasi District Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack. 33 others were also injured, he added.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targetted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. “The identities of the passengers were not confirmed. Initial reports suggest they belong to Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” the J-K LG added.

Defence Expert Hemant Mahajan said, “We have invited dignitaries from all the neighborhood countries except Pakistan for today’s swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the council of ministers. If this attack occurs at this moment, its objective is very clear.”

“If you see, tourism has increased in Kashmir, which gives opportunities to the residents to do their business and get jobs. Such terrorist attacks will damage everything,” he said.

“Amarnath Yatra is going to start and that goes through the route on which the attack took place… Security forces led by the Indian Army should take offensive actions to either capture or kill those who are involved in these attacks,” he added.