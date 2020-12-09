Three terrorists of the Pakistan based Al-Badr outfit were on Wednesday killed and a civilian injured in an encounter in the Tiken area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In another incident, six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The grenade was tossed at a convoy of security forces passing through the area.

Police said that identity of the killed terrorists was being ascertained. The injured civilian was shifted to the hospital for treatment and is stable.

A joint team of police, Army’s 55 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation following specific inputs about presence of terrorists in the area.

The hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces who approached the spot and this triggered the encounter.

As a precautionary measure, internet services were snapped in the Pulwama district. Two terrorists were initially killed, while the third put some resistance but was later gunned down.

Referring to the grenade attack, the Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Army said that; “Unnerved by mass participation in the ongoing election process, terrorists hurled a grenade at innocent civilians in Singhpora Bazaar, Pattan. Six civilians were injured and evacuated to hospital. Joint search has been launched”.