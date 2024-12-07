2nd quake hits Telengana in a week

A second earthquake, measuring about 3 on the Richter scale rocked the Mahabubnagar district in Telangana today, just days after the first one, which had its epicentre in the Mulugu district. Locals initially panicked after feeling the tremors at about 12:15 pm today.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km. While the back-to-back quakes have raised concerns among the public, experts have ruled out any cause for worry.

On 4 December, Mulugu experienced mild tremors as a strong earthquake measuring about 5.3 on the Richter scale hit the state. Telangana falls mostly under seismic zone II, though some parts also come under zone III. The recent seismic activity occurred under Zone III. There was no report of any casualty to life or property so far. The last time a major earthquake occurred in the Telangana region was in 1969.

Advertisement