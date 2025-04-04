Quad pledges over $20 million in humanitarian assistance for quake-hit Myanmar

The four Quad nations on Friday pledged over $20 million in humanitarian assistance to Myanmar to deal with the situation arising from the recent earthquake in the country.

In a joint statement, India, Japan, Australia and the United States expressed deep sympathies and condolences to the peoples of Myanmar and Thailand following the quake that struck central Myanmar on March 28.

The significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction of infrastructure worsen an already-dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, they noted and welcomed recent commitments to temporary, partial ceasefires and call on all parties to implement, extend and broaden these measures, to provide a safe and conducive environment to facilitate timely delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout the Southeast Asian country.

”We, the Quad partners, have so far committed humanitarian assistance estimated at a combined value of over USD 20 million. Through our funding and bilateral efforts, we are delivering relief supplies, deploying emergency medical teams and supporting humanitarian partners working in Myanmar to provide care for those affected by the earthquake,” the joint statement said.

It said the Quad is coordinating efforts to ensure that our response effectively and efficiently distributes assistance and meets the needs of the communities affected. The Quad’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership has established a coordination group that is collaborating closely with other partners, including the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.

”Quad cooperation traces its origin to our response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, and since then, we have provided practical and effective humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in moments of need across the Indo-Pacific.”

”We affirm the Quad’s commitment to working together in response to natural disasters and broader challenges to regional stability and security, as part of our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement added.