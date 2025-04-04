Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in North India including Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Nepal on Friday evening, with light tremors felt across parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake occurred at 7:52 PM local time, originating at a depth of 20 kilometers.

The tremor prompted residents in some areas to briefly step outdoors, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received from either side of the border.

This seismic event comes just a day after a lower-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.6 struck Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Thursday, as per NCS data.

Both incidents are due to the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity, particularly along the Himalayan belt.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Talking about earthquakes, on Thursday, Myanmar’s junta reported that the recent earthquake in the country has claimed 3,085 lives, according to media reports.

In addition, at least 4,715 individuals have sustained injuries, while 341 remain unaccounted for.

In a brief statement, the military acknowledged that the situation remains dire, with ongoing search and rescue operations.

Humanitarian agencies are actively assisting survivors by offering emergency medical aid and temporary shelter.