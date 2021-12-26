Over 278 big players participate in job fairs to employ trained rural youth

More than 278 big organizations including MNCs from 30 major sectors participated in a ‘week-long job’ fair organized by the Centre to provide jobs for trained rural youth in various parts of the country.

The Project Implementation Agencies (PIA) and State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) organized these ‘job fairs’ which attracted industrialists from various sectors including retail, construction, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, e-commerce, microfinance, manpower management, IT-ITEs, automobile, claimed a senior officer of the Ministry of Rural Development here on Sunday.

He said industry leaders from various sectors participated in the fair including Amazon India, Swiggy, Med-Plus, Axis Bank, Kia Motors, Innovsource, Flipkart, Nana Bharat Fertilizers, Reliance Trends, Westside, Spencers, Leela Hotel, JW Mariott, Bengaluru, and Teamlease Services.

The PIAs have also provided free counseling to the job seekers in the age groups of 18-35 years having completed basic schooling between 5th-10th standards and senior secondary or ITI so as they could present themselves before Multi-National companies and prepare them to face interviews.

The companies participating in the Fair were asked to ensure proper food and lodging facilities for candidates selected for employment outside their home states.

The government is also organizing Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) to train rural youths in various fields.

The program is currently being implemented in 27 States and 4 UTs and has over 2369 Training Centres in 1891 projects, in partnership with over 877 Project Implementing Agencies. It conducted training in over 57 sectors for over 616 job roles. A total of 11.15 lakh candidates have been trained so far, the Ministry said.