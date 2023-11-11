MP: BJP promises job or self-employment to at least one member in each family

‘Modi ki Gaaranti, Bhaajpa ka Bharosa’ (Modi’s guarantee, BJP’s trust) is the ruling BJP’s manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, which was released today and it guarantees a job or self-employment to at least one member of each family in the state, besides other promises.

Releasing the manifesto at a function at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre here this afternoon, BJP President J P Nadda said the BJP’s manifesto is a ‘sankalp patra’ (pledge document). Its major emphasis is on 20 pledges, besides several other guarantees.

“The BJP is the only party that has made this document a means to its roadmap and has brought it on the ground,” Mr Nadda claimed. “Our mantra for the welfare of the poor is reform, perform and transform,” he asserted.

The 20 major pledges include, houses along with monthly monetary income to beneficiary women of laadli behna yojana, job or self-employment to one member of each family, establishment of MP Institute of Technology on lines of IIT and MP Institute of Medical Science on lines of AIIMS, free education till Class XII to all students of poor families, extension of five years to PM free ration scheme for poor, launch of CM jan awas yojana for housing to poor, procurement of wheat at Rs 2700 per quintal and rice at Rs 3100 per quintal from farmers, Nutritious breakfast along with mid-day meal in government schools, Rs 12000 yearly to farmers and Rs 4000 per sack to tendu leaf collectors.

The manifesto also promises Rs two lakh to all women till the age of 21, gas cylinder at Rs 450, free education from KG to PG for girls of poor families, Rs 1500 per month pension to senior citizens and disabled persons, 100 units electricity at Rs 100 and construction of 6 new road expressways.

The BJP has also pledged that the state government would incur treatment and medical expenses that exceed Rs five lakh of the Ayushman scheme, increase 2000 seats in medical colleges and fill up vacant posts of doctors and nurses.

Focusing on the state’s economic development and infrastructure, the BJP has pledged to take MP into the country’s top three economies, while making the state’s economy Rs 45 lakh crore in the next 7 years, double the state’s per capita income and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs 20 lakh crore in MP.

Before the release of the manifesto, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress, which had questioned why the BJP was releasing its manifesto on ‘Narak Chaturdashi’ today.

Mr Chouhan said the Congress has no knowledge of Indian culture, history and traditions and neither of the Hindu religion. The MP CM informed that it was on ‘Narak Chaturdashi’ that Lord Krishna had slain demon Narkaasur and rescued 16000 sisters from the demon’s captivity.

The opposition Congress had released its manifesto on 17 October.

The BJP has released the manifesto just six days before the polling date of 17 November for the 230 seats in the MP State Assembly elections.