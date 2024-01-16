Can your job be a reason for your obesity?

An individual’s workplace is a pivotal element that can have a massive impact on one’s physical and mental choices as well as their social milieu. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world came to a standstill, the professional sphere slowly transitioned into the work-from-home model. However, in recent times, as we slowly attempt to surpass the uncertainty that this epidemic has left in our minds, the staggering increase in the number of fresh new cases being reported of the COVID-19 JN1 variant every day threatens to break our endeavour. While companies were slowly trying to incorporate their employees back into the pre-covid workplace culture, with fresh new cases, the question remains, ‘Will WFH again become the ‘new normal’ across multifarious sectors?’

But what concerns doctors globally is how, if incorporated, this WFH culture will affect individuals. Studies have deciphered that obesity is the second biggest comorbidity factor for COVID-19 complications. According to Subarnita Mukherjee, a senior clinical nutritionist at the Peerless Hospital, Kolkata, “studies have revealed that there’s been an exponential increase in obesity cases with the onset of the pandemic, the work-from-home culture and restrictions being imposed on outside movements.” According to her, a sedentary lifestyle is one of the most predominant factors contributing to weight gain. With remote workers spending hours in front of their screens, it has resulted in less activity and movement and more calorie consumption. With the traditional work structure and environment, employees often used to spend a considerable amount of time commuting, with some making conscious efforts to get their daily steps in between work. With remote working and being cooped inside a room with no fellow association, the tendency of ‘snacking’ and ‘binge eating’ results in obesity. Obesity, in turn, brings about a spike in cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, fatty liver disease, and much more. She highlights, “With snacking comes the guilt of overeating, which is then supervened by stress, anxiety, and depression, making this a dangerous cyclic process. I have received several cases where individuals who work from home and have developed a tendency to binge eat to restrict feelings of deprivation have been diagnosed with not just obesity but also eating disorders.”

Another factor that has been fast-tracked with the onset of the work-from-home norm would be a rapid spike in online food delivery, which led to an overall change in dietary behaviour. With the convenience of food delivery coupled with isolation and no social interaction or intervention, individuals often relied on fast food and an unhealthy diet for comfort. With changes in dietary composition, health experts have witnessed a massive increase in cases of pancreatitis and gastritis among youth.

With new cases being reported every day, if WFH yet again becomes a constant, is there anything that companies and employers can do to increase awareness? According to experts, employers can conduct mandatory online webinars to increase employees’ knowledge of nutrition, how to cope with stress while working from home, and the importance of ergonomic workstations. For this, psychologists and nutritionists must join hands to preach mindfulness and self-care.

Subarnita Mukherjee concludes by saying, “A few lifestyle tweaks can have a huge impact on one’s overall well-being. Chola (black-eyed pea) is present in almost every Bengali household. Have a handful of soaked chola when you feel like bingeing on anything; couple it with some puffed rice; roast some makhana; or have a fruit. Instead of cold, fizzy, carbonated drinks and energy drinks, have coconut water, or ‘ghol’. I believe there’s nothing more nutritious than a home-cooked meal that includes protein, fresh produce, and all the essential nutrients. And lastly, indulge in at least 30 to 40 minutes of daily exercise.”