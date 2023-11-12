26 child scientists to represent Assam at National Children’s Science Congress in Gujarat

Two children from Assam’s Dima Hasao district are among 26 child scientists selected from the northeastern state to participate at the National Children’s Science Congress to be held in Gujarat, a senior official said.

The three-day state-level Children’s Science Congress came to an end on Saturday with a valedictory session at Haflong in Dima Hasao district, said an official from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Assam.

As per the information received from DIPR Assam, the names of the two children selected from Dima Hasao district are Awshmita Purkayastha from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (NEEPCO), Umrangso and Drishti Thaosen from Dibarai High School, Haflong.

Awshmita presented a project on the Extraction of Banana fibre for daily activities and its comparative study with commercial fibre, while Drishti submitted a project on Portable Clay Sanitary Napkin Incinerator, said an official from DIPR.

Bijit Langthasa, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Executive Member i/c Higher Education was the chief guest of the valedictory session held at the District Library Auditorium, Haflong.

Langthasa, during his speech, encouraged the children comprising various age groups during the programme.

Thanking the organisers for choosing Haflong as their venue for the 31st State Level Science Congress, he informed that the council, as per the advice of the Chief Executive Member, is happy to hold such kind of programme and the council will cooperate for a successful event in future as well.

Additional Secretary of Assam’s Science Technology and Climate Change Department, Kimnei Changsan, spoke on the occasion as a special guest and expressed enthusiasm about the well-designed three-day event in the district of Dima Hasao.

Introducing herself to be born and brought up in Haflong, she said that the excitement has doubled.

Director of Assam State Technology and Environment Council, Jaideep Baruah, delivered a review of the event and congratulated the selected students, while Chairman of the State Academic Committee, NCSC 2023, Bipul Kumar Borah delivered a report on behalf of the State Academic Committee.

District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, during the event, also spoke about the scopes, confidence and advantages offered by participating in such programmes.

A vote of thanks was delivered by the president of the district organising committee, Joshringdao Phonglo.

According to the information from DIPR Assam, certificates and awards were handed over in various categories such as Best Academic District was won by Udalguri, Best Organisational District was awarded to Nalbari, Best Souvenir Award was presented to Majuli followed by Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

Further information provided by the DIPR Assam mentioned that two students from the lower age group, Prangshu Chetia and Simash Borah from Tinsukia, were awarded the Khagendra State Child Scientist award.

Two students from the upper age group, Deepsikha Singh Rajput and Punya Dutta from Sivasagar were presented with the Dr Abani Chandra Goswami State Child-Scientist award.